Feds Looking Into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Stash of Classified Docs, Report Says
DIGGING IN
Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the circumstances that led to former President Donald Trump taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left office. Sources cited by The New York Times on Thursday said a grand jury investigation has begun and a subpoena has already been issued to the National Archives and Records Administration, which confirmed back in February that they had found “items marked as classified national security information” among documents in 15 boxes of records that were somehow taken to Trump’s Florida home. The subpoena is said to have been only one of several requests the Justice Department has made to the National Archives seeking records from the Trump administration. Interview requests have also reportedly been made to several people who were working in the White House during Trump’s last days in office.