Prosecutors Mulling Criminal Charges Against John Bolton Over Bombshell Book: Report

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Federal prosecutors are reportedly considering criminal charges against former National Security Adviser John Bolton for allegedly disclosing classified information in his soon-to-be-released White House memoir, The Room Where it Happened. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is also expected to seek a temporary restraining order to block the book’s publication, which is scheduled for June 23. However, the Wall Street Journal has already published an excerpt from the book and other journalists have begun to share information from it. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Bolton, claiming he was in violation of a nondisclosure agreement by publishing his book.