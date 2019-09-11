Prosecutors: New Jersey Man Forced Ex-Girlfriend to Pose in Nazi SS Hat at Gunpoint

CHEAT SHEET
A New Jersey man who prosecutors say forced his ex-girlfriend to take a picture with Nazi paraphernalia at gunpoint and shared the image with her Jewish employer was indicted on 39 criminal counts on Wednesday, NJ.com reports. Michael Zaremski, 25, allegedly forced the woman to pose in a Nazi SS hat at gunpoint before posting it to an Instagram account under her name and following her Jewish employer. The woman claims the post resulted in her losing her job. Zaremski is also accused of physically assaulting the woman, choking her, and pointing a gun to the back of her head while taunting her with remarks like, “Guess if it’s loaded or not,” and “A woman’s place is to do what the man says.”
Prosecutors also claim Zaremski was in possession of “a large amount of white supremacy material, a lot of Nazi material—photographs and literature.” He allegedly told the woman he wanted to commit a mass shooting at a hospital, and owned unregistered firearms, assault-style weapons, and large-capacity magazines.
The 25-year-old was arrested on June 25 after the woman filed a harassment complaint, and has been behind bars since then. He is reportedly charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon while committing bias intimidation, several counts of illegal weapons and ammunition possession, cyber harassment, attempting to manufacture assault weapons, and assault.