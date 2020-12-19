Prosecutors Say Ghislaine Maxwell Has Extra Cushy Jail Conditions
BAIL REQUEST
Prosecutors responded to Ghislaine Maxwell’s request for bail in a Friday court filing, arguing that she has relatively cushy conditions in jail, including 13 hours out of her cell each day, a private shower, and access to her own phone, two computers and a TV. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former madam, had argued in her most recent bail request that she was being kept in “intolerable” conditions in a Brooklyn jail, with guards waking her every 15 minutes to check she’s breathing, frequent strip searches, poor food, and little ability to communicate with anyone outside. She and her husband offered a $28.5 million bail package and proposed she be released to house arrest. But federal prosecutors said on Friday that her conditions “set her far apart from general population inmates.” Prosecutors reiterated that Maxwell, a well-connected socialite, was an extreme flight risk—the same reason her bail was previously denied.