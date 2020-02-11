Prosecutors Recommend 7- to 9-Year Sentence for Trump Ally Roger Stone
Prosecutors recommended seven to nine years in prison for Roger Stone, a Trump ally who was found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into 2016 Russian interference, making false statements to Congress, and witness tampering. Stone, who is slated to be sentenced on Feb. 20, was recommended for a sentence between 87 to 109 months after he was found guilty of all seven charges made against him late last year—which included obstructing the House Intelligence Committee's investigation, lying about his interactions with the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, and an trying to prevent Randy Credico from testifying truthfully before the committee. “Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness,” prosecutors wrote. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory Guidelines.”