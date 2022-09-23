Prosecutors Recommend Against Sex-Trafficking Charges for Matt Gaetz, Report Says
Prosecutors in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking probe have reportedly advised against charges for the Florida congressman, as they feel a jury may question the credibility of testimony from two central witnesses in the case, according to The Washington Post. The case revolves around the Republican’s alleged relationship with a then-17 year old, and a 2018 trip in which he brought her, along with several other women, to the Bahamas. The international travel raised questions about whether Gaetz had violated federal sex-trafficking laws. The congressman has repeatedly denied these accusations and insisted the only time he had sex with a 17-year-old was when he was the same age. The two central witnesses in the probe included Gaetz’ ex-girlfriend and a former friend of Gaetz’s, Joel Greenberg, whose own sex-trafficking case led investigators to Gaetz. Prosecutors were investigating whether Greenberg and Gaetz both had sex with the same underage teenager. A final decision has yet to be made on potential charges for Gaetz.