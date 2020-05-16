It’s Not Just Sheriffs—Now Prosecutors Refuse to Enforce Illinois Lockdown

Read it at The News-Gazette
Two Illinois prosecutors have announced they won’t enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order as long as businesses have social-distancing protocols in place, The News-Gazette reported. The state attorneys for Douglas and Piatt counties issued statements within 20 minutes of each other on Friday—a day that another 2,400 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 130 people died from it in the state. They did note that businesses or churches that open up before they are allowed to under Pritzker’s plan could still face license revocations or other civil repercussions. Sheriffs across the country have said they won’t enforce lifesaving restrictions in their states.