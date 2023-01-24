Prosecutors Reveal Weapon They Think Killed Alex Murdaugh’s Wife
MISSING (SMOKING) GUN
South Carolina prosecutors on Tuesday revealed they have not recovered the weapon that was used to kill Alex Murdaugh’s wife in June 2021. In a Tuesday hearing on the second day of jury selections in Murdaugh’s double homicide trial, prosecutor Creighton Waters revealed they do not have the gun that killed Maggie Murdaugh—but that they believe the weapon could have been a .300 Blackout rifle “that was purchased by Alex Murdaugh and can no longer be accounted for.” Murdaugh’s lawyer added that the state believes the rifle is the murder weapon because of shell casings found near Maggie’s body—which match older casings found near the house and a shooting range on the property. Prosecutors also allege that Murdaugh, 53, murdered his 22-year-old son Paul with a shotgun.