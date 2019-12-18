Prosecutors Say Surveillance Footage From Night of Epstein’s First Suicide Attempt Is Missing
Prosecutors have revealed that surveillance footage of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's cell during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, The New York Daily News reports. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold told a court Wednesday that no one could find footage showing the outside of Epstein's cell that he shared with accused quadruple murderer Nick Tartaglione. A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that the footage had gone missing. Judge Kenneth Karas reportedly asked prosecutors to find out more information on what happened to the footage.
Tartaglione's attorneys wanted the footage retained as evidence to potentially show their client's "good character" for their case, and filed that request two days after Epstein's suicide attempt on July 23. The deceased financier hung himself two weeks later in another cell, and the officers responsible for watching him have been indicted for falsifying records.