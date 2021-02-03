Prosecutors Say They Don’t Know Where Kyle Rittenhouse Is, Want Him Arrested Again
IN THE WIND
Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, dropped a bombshell in a Wednesday court filing seeking an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse: They have no idea where he is. Last summer, the then-17-year-old crossed state lines from his home in Illinois shot and killed two protesters. Rittenhouse—who says he acted in self-defense—turned himself into police the next day, but his $2 million bail was paid off just months later, after far-right media rallied around him. Prosecutors allege that when police attempted to visit Rittenhouse at his Illinois home last month, they found someone else living there. Last month, Rittenhouse was also pictured in a Wisconsin bar with members of the white nationalist Proud Boys group, flashing a “white power” hand gesture. In their filing, prosecutors sought for Rittenhouse to be arrested again, as well as for his bail to be increased by $200,000. “He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond,” prosecutors wrote. “He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.”