Prosecutors Say They Have No Appetite for an Andrew Gillum Retrial
OFF SCOT FREE
Federal prosecutors said Monday that they would move to drop corruption charges against one-time rising Democratic star Andrew Gillum after a trial ended in a hung jury earlier this month. Gillum and his former mentor and campaign adviser Sharon Lettman-Hicks were accused of funneling campaign donations to their personal coffers. However, jurors couldn’t reach a consensus, with two staunch holdouts refusing to join 10 others who deemed Gillum and Lettman-Hicks not guilty. Prosecutors initially indicated they would re-try the pair but it appears they changed their minds after learning how many jurors had voted to acquit, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. “It’s a circumstantial case with no smoking gun,” Mutaqee Akbar, one of Lettman-Hicks’ attorneys, told the Democrat earlier this month. A federal judge is expected to sign off on the decision to drop charges.