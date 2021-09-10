Prosecutors Say ‘Zip-Tie’ Capitol Rioter Has Violated His Bail Terms
NEVER LEARN
Federal prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to force the alleged Jan. 6 rioter found with zip-ties to be supervised by his brother after he was evicted by a woman he was staying with. Eric Munchel, 30, was granted bail at the end of March and said he would be staying with someone only referred to as “Mrs. Miller.” Prosecutors said, however, that Munchel was evicted from his Nashville apartment, violating the terms of his bond. They also asked the judge to prohibit Munchel, a bartender, from consuming alcohol, which they said was a contributor to his eviction.
Munchel faces multiple charges in connection with the Capitol riot after he was photographed storming the Senate chamber—zip-ties in hand—with his mom. Munchel’s attorney did not respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.