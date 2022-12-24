CHEAT SHEET
Prosecutors Seek 10 Years for ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah
Jen Shah might have to kiss the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” goodbye for a decade. Although the disgraced reality star won’t be sentenced until Jan. 6, newly reported court documents show that the U.S. government has asked for her to receive 10 years behind bars, People reports. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people. Many of those people were elderly or vulnerable,” prosecutors said in the documents. The government also called out Shah for her “belated expressions of remorse” that “ring hollow” and blasted her for trying to “profit off the charges by selling ‘Justice for Jen’ merchandise.”