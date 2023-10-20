Prosecutors Slam Trump’s Claim Comparing Himself to Lincoln and Washington
‘NOT ALIKE’
Prosecutors trashed Donald Trump’s arguments likening himself to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in a legal filing Thursday that said Trump does not enjoy “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution. The filing from special counsel Jack Smith’s team addressed the former president’s arguments to have federal charges against him dismissed on the grounds that he shouldn’t be prosecuted for alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election because they were part of his official duties as president to safeguard elections. Prosecutors say schemes to subvert the result are fundamentally political acts and were not included in his role as president. Trump attempted “to draw a parallel between his fraudulent efforts to overturn the results of an election that he lost and the likes of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and George Washington’s Farewell Address,” they said. “These things are not alike.” Prosecutors also said Trump “is not above the law” and remains “subject to the federal criminal laws.”