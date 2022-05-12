Prosecutors Trim Sentencing Request for Lawyers Who Threw Molotov Cocktails During George Floyd Protest

Read it at New York Daily News
Brooklyn federal prosecutors have significantly decreased the prison sentence they’re asking a judge to deliver to two lawyers who threw molotov cocktails at a NYPD vehicle during a 2020 protest over the murder of George Floyd. Whereas the prosecutors had previously sought a sentence of fewer than 10. years, they’ve now lowered that to 18 to 24 months due to “case-specific mitigating facts and circumstances.” Both of the suspects, neither of whom have prior criminal histories, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a destructive device in October and have spent the last two years in home confinement. Some law enforcement officials expressed outrage over the new sentencing request, with Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch asking the judge to reject the request.