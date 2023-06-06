Prosecutors Now Using a Second Grand Jury to Probe Trump’s Classified Docs
Federal prosecutors are now presenting evidence to a grand jury in Miami as part of its probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, CNN reported. Several witnesses have reportedly testified before the Florida grand jury—with more expected in the coming days. The revelation comes as special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump winds down, with indictments against the former president reportedly possible in the near future. The investigation had previously relied on grand juries in Washington, D.C. It’s unclear why the south Florida grand jury is now involved, but a Florida court approved the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, where Trump kept classified documents, and an assistant US attorney from Miami was present during the raid, according to CNN.