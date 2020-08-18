Prosecutors Want Lori Loughlin Locked Up for Two Months for College Admissions Scam
‘SERIOUS’
Federal prosecutors called for actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced to two months and five months in prison, respectively, in connection with their roles in the 2019 college admissions scandal. The prosecutors also called for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 community service hours, and for Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 community service hours.
The couple agreed in May to plead guilty to charges associated with their efforts to falsely portray their daughters as elite crew athletes to secure their admission to the University of Southern California. “The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell wrote in Tuesday’s sentencing memo filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. “They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.” The couple’s daughters have not been charged.