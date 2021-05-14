Prosecutors Want to Drop Most Rape Charges Against Reality TV Doc and His Girlfriend
‘NEVER-ENDING STORY’
California prosecutors are moving to drop 10 sex-crime charges filed against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend—and focus their case on one woman’s rape claim instead, the Los Angeles Times reports. Two years ago, high-profile doc Grant Robicheaux, who was featured on a reality TV dating show, was accused of sexually assaulting seven women. His girlfriend, Cerissa, allegedly assaulted five women. But state prosecutors on Friday requested to instead focus the case on an incident that occurred in 2017, in which a woman identified as Jane Doe 6 was allegedly drugged and woke up in the couple’s home, prosecutors say. The request for dismissal comes after prosecutors say they reviewed some of the original rape charges but were not able to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Judge Steven Bromberg on Friday said the case is “becoming the never-ending story” and asked prosecutors to file a brief with their reason for dismissal to aid his decision.
If the judge decides to toss the original charges, the case would pivot to the 2017 incident, where the couple was charged with assault with intent to commit a sexual act. Additionally, state prosecutors are seeking to add four more charges for allegedly drugging the woman.