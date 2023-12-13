Prosecutors Will Retry Ex-Cop in Deadly Breonna Taylor Raid
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK
Less than a month after a jury could not reach a decision on whether former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison used excessive force and violated the civil rights of Breonna Taylor and four others during a police raid in March 2020 that killed her, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they would retry the case. According to WDRB, U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings scheduled a tentative date for Oct. 2024. On Nov. 16, a jury discussed the testimony for around 20 hours over four days but could not come to a unanimous ruling, prompting Jennings to declare a mistrial. At the time, the judge noted that court security was sent to the jurors’ room to deal with “elevated voices.” The Courier Journal reported that Hankison’s defense team may need to reshuffle as Stewart Mathews, one of the attorneys, was retiring. A status hearing will be held on Jan. 24 to address issues such as Hankison legal representation.