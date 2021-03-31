Prosecutors Won’t Oppose Baked Alaska’s Plea to Ditch Ankle Monitor
‘REPREHENSIBLE’
Prosecutors won’t oppose a request from far-right livestreamer Anthime Joseph Gionet to have his GPS ankle monitor removed as he awaits his trial for taking part in the Capitol riot. Gionet, known online as “Baked Alaska,” pleaded with a judge last week to relax the conditions of his release, arguing that he loves cops and leads an “exemplary,” Christian life. He is accused of calling a cop a “fucking oath breaker” and “piece of shit” while he stormed the Capitol. In a new filing, prosecutors noted that a judge had called Gionet’s actions “reprehensible,” and he had falsely claimed he was acting as a member of the media when he documented his breach of the Capitol. But, they added, he has complied with his release conditions so far.