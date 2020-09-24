Prostitution Charges Against Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Dropped
OFF THE HOOK
Prostitution charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been dropped, according to court papers obtained by CBS Boston. Hidden-camera footage allegedly showed the billionaire paying for sexual acts inside a Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor earlier this year. Florida prosecutors said that they wouldn’t appeal a court ruling blocking the release of the footage, which allows for charges to be dropped. “Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution,” the papers state. In February 2019, Kraft pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution. He faced a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted of both counts.