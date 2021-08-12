CHEAT SHEET
Prostitution Scandal Lands K-Pop Star Seungri in Prison for Three Years
K-pop star Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison and forced to pay a fine of nearly $1 million following a prostitution scandal, Page Six reports. The now infamous music star of the band Big Bang was initially indicted early last year on charges of providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen in nearby Asian countries, including Japan and Taiwan.
“The defendant arranged prostitution for foreign investors several times and obtained profits from it,” the court said, Newsweek reports.
Although he’s denied all charges, he was pressured into leaving the band in 2019 amid the scandal. He was also convicted of embezzling funds from foreign clubs and casinos between 2013 and 2017.