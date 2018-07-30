Protect And Charge Your Apple AirPods With This Stylish Leather Case

Apple remains on the cutting edge of design with their minimalist AirPods, but the all-white aesthetic isn’t for everyone. This leather AirPod case gives you a more classic look in a variety of color and texture options. Made from high-quality European vegetable-tanned leather, this case also features an impact-resistant plastic frame for extra protection in the event of a drop. It supports Lightning port access so you can continue to charge your AirPods as usual. This case typically costs $19.99 but today you can get it for $17.99.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.