Protesters Clash With Mourners Outside Cardinal George Pell’s Sydney Funeral
‘BURN IN HELL’
Child sexual abuse survivors and their allies gathering to tie hundreds of colorful ribbons to the gates of the Sydney cathedral where Australian Cardinal George Pell’s funeral was held on Thursday (AEST) briefly clashed with mourners over the issue, according to local reports. The confrontation sparked after some of Pell’s supporters aggressively attempted to take down the ribbons, a demonstrator told ABC News. “They came at us from both sides and were screaming profanities and were cutting the ribbons from behind us as we tied them,” she said, before police were able to intervene. On Thursday morning, some protesters gathered at the edge of a park across from the cathedral, putting up signs with the words “Pell, burn in hell” and “infernal last peace” emblazoned on them, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. At least one protest sign was confiscated by police, and at least one arrest had been made as of Thursday morning. One protest organizer told The Guardian that it was “pretty grotesque that someone who’s an arch defender of homophobia, sexism, who said abortion is a worse moral scandal than priests abusing children, gets to have a celebration of his life.”