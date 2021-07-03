Protests Turn Violent Outside Los Angeles Spa Featured on Tucker Carlson’s Show
STREET BRAWL
Protesters in Los Angeles came to blows on Saturday during a planned protest at an upscale Koreatown spa that has been at the center of controversy ever since a viral Instagram video posted on June 24 showed a woman upset that a transgender woman with a penis was allegedly naked in the female section of the spa and was allowed to be there. The video was picked up by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and quickly gained the attention of millions.
A protest against Wi Spa was planned for Saturday morning by those who supported the woman who complained, and were against the spa’s policy of protecting trans rights, according to flyers on Instagram. But protesters who supported the spa also turned up, and the dueling factions exchanged punches in the street according to multiple journalists on the ground filming the interaction.
By noon, LAPD officers were on scene, and later a cluster of officers in riot gear followed them. An LAPD spokesman told The Daily Beast that they had yet to receive any reports of injuries.