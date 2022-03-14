A brave protester interrupted an evening broadcast on Russian state TV network Channel One on Monday with a sign blasting President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

“Stop the war. No to war!” the woman shouted as she lifted up a sign reading, “Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you.”

A clip of the broadcast quickly went viral on social media, where multiple journalists identified her as Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One. She’s reportedly already been detained by police.

Channel One is one of Russia’s most popular state-run channels and pushes Putin’s propaganda about the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Russia passed a law criminalizing reports on the invasion that are at odds with the government’s official narrative, threatening journalists with up to 15 years behind bars.

In the first two weeks of the war alone, Russia arrested at least 13,000 demonstrators for speaking out against the invasion, which has led to the deaths of nearly 600 civilians, including 43 kids, according to the United Nations.