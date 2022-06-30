CHEAT SHEET
South Dakota police used smoke to disperse crowds and arrested at least two people after clashing with abortion-rights protesters in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The Argus Leader reports that after 100 demonstrators began blocking traffic, cops in riot gear ordered them to move—and then moved in when they refused. Police Chief John Thum pinned the blame on disorganization by protest leaders and said cops were kept in the dark about the plans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defended a state law with no abortion exceptions for victims of rape and incest and said she will will ban telemedicine for abortion pills.