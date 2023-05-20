Protesters Arrested After Throwing Tampons Onto Floor of Nebraska Capitol
‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’
Nebraska State Police have arrested six protesters who allegedly threw bloody tampons onto the chamber floor during debate over a hybrid anti-transgender healthcare and abortion ban bill. The protesters also shouted obscenities at the conservative lawmakers championing the measure and yelled “Shame!” from outside the chamber doors as voting took place, the New York Post reported. The protests came before the passage of a dual bill that bans most abortions after 12 weeks and restricts gender-affirming treatments for people younger than 19. The bill—which crammed an abortion ban in alongside limits on transgender care—created deep divisions in the one-chamber, nominally nonpartisan statehouse. It passed by a single vote. Afterward, a progressive state senator who led the campaign against the bill called the chamber “morally bankrupt.” “I’m looking forward to 2025 when I no longer have to serve with many of you,” she said.