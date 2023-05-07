Protesters Block New York Subway Demanding Arrest in Chokehold Death
‘NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE!’
Days after Jordan Neely was choked to death by ex-Marine Daniel Penny on the New York City subway, protesters are demanding justice—and putting themselves in harm’s way to do it. On Saturday, at least seven people were arrested after demonstrators at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street Station jumped off the platform and onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. As the protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace!” police attempted to intervene, tackling protesters to the ground and eventually succeeding in dispersing them. Even afterward, the protesters continued to obstruct transportation, blocking the exits to subway cars and an intersection above the station. The outrage comes as police have so far declined to charge Penny with any crimes.