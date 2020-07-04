CHEAT SHEET
Protesters Block Road to Mount Rushmore and Face Off Against National Guard
Protesters blocked a road to Mount Rushmore on Friday afternoon to condemn President Trump’s fireworks event there, leaving vans in the road and preventing some attendees from getting to the monument. The National Guard used smoke shells to disperse the crowd about an hour after authorities declared that the protest was an unlawful assembly. Pennington County Sheriff's Office deputies were also on the scene, and authorities eventually deployed tear gas and used pepper spray on several of the protesters. At least three were arrested. Protesters said they were demonstrating against Trump’s event because the Black Hills are sacred to Native Americans and the Trump administration has not supported the interests of Native Americans.