Protesters Calling for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Arrested in U.S. Capitol
CUFFED
U.S. Capitol Police arrested scores of protesters inside the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday afternoon after they refused leave, the agency said in a statement. The protesters, reportedly part of the organizations If Not Now When and Jewish Voices for Peace, were calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Video from the scene showed dozens of protesters wearing black shirts as they sat in the center of the rotunda holding signs, once of which read “LET GAZA LIVE.” Others occupied the building’s second floor, where at least one “CEASEFIRE” banner was draped. Police said at about 3 p.m. that they’d started detaining people after warning that protests inside congressional buildings are illegal. It’s unclear what, if any, charges were filed against most demonstrators but at least three were charged with assaulting an officer. “We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting,” police said. Photos from the scene showed hundreds of protesters remained outside the Capitol.