Protesters Flip Cop Car in Furious Anti-Lockdown Protests in China
Protests against a compulsory lockdown in China turned violent on Monday night as residents overturned a police vehicle and tore down COVID control barriers. The demonstrators in the southern city of Guangzhou clashed with law enforcement as their anger at the country’s draconian “zero-COVID” policies exploded. Tensions have been building in the city’s Haizhu District, where residents have been ordered to stay at home despite complaints that they will not get paid if they don’t go to work. Food shortages and massive price increases have also been reported as the locals struggle with life under strict pandemic management controls.