Protesters Gather After Law Enforcement Officers Fatally Shoot Man in Minneapolis
DEVELOPING
A man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, sparking angry protests from some residents and causing at least two businesses to shut down early as a precaution. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force had been attempting to apprehend the man on suspicion of him possessing a gun as a felon. But he “failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. The man, who was shot in a parking garage, has not been identified. Law enforcement called two ambulances to the scene, one for the suspect and one for a woman accompanying him. Protesters gathered at the scene following the shooting. Stella’s Fish Cafe, which is located right across from the scene of the shooting, closed early as tension built in the area, along with a nearby bookstore, according to the Star Tribune. Minneapolis police were not involved in the pursuit but were reportedly taunted by protesters as they assisted other agencies. The city commemorated the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd over the weekend.