Protesters Gather at Home of Man Filmed Yelling Racial Slurs at Neighbors
Roughly 100 protesters gathered Monday at the home of a man caught in a viral video Friday yelling racial slurs in his Mount Laurel, New Jersey, neighborhood, Fox 29 reports. In the video, Edward Cagney Matthews, 45, shouts and spits on his neighbors as he goes on a rant threatening them. When police arrive, Matthews continues ranting at the officer who is trying to restore peace in the neighborhood. He can be heard yelling his address in the video. On Monday, the protests prompted police to form a command post around Matthews’ home. Aliya Robinson, a local resident, said Matthews had harassed her previously before going viral for his recent rant. “When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there,” said Robinson’s daughter, Jazmyn.