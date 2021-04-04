CHEAT SHEET
Protesters in Myanmar Use Easter Eggs to Send Anti-Coup Messages
Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar used Easter eggs to push their message of protest against the military junta that has been in charge since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have mercilessly killed 557 protesters as of Saturday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. People took to the streets again on Sunday across the country—but this time many of them carried painted Easter eggs with political messages, leaving them on doorsteps and hanging in bags on gates. A Facebook group promoting the egg protest urged calm on Easter Sunday.