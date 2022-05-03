WASHINGTON, D.C.—As the clock struck midnight near the steps of the Supreme Court, tensions mounted and punches were thrown.

Protesters had gathered near the barricades that were set up outside the Supreme Court after a draft opinion leaked to Politico showed the court had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Texas resident Jason Jones, an anti-choice advocate, told The Daily Beast he threw hands after pro-choice activists attempted to take anti-choice signs.

“I punched him,” Jones told The Daily Beast, “and then as I punched him another guy punched me.”

“I took one down... and then another guy punched me,” he continued.

The dust-ups, which kicked off at 12:35, marked only the beginning of a series of clashes between groups. Forty-three Capitol Police officers moved in to form a police line, 17 with riot gear in hand.

The leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, labeled the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Earlier Monday evening, the D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialist of America tweeted that they would be “rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.”