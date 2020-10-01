Protesters Rally Outside Amish Sex Offenders’ Hearing
‘NO ACTUAL CONTACT’
Two Amish brothers accused of violating their no-jail deal for molesting a 13-year-old relative appeared in a Missouri courtroom on Wednesday for a hearing on whether they violated their probation by being at her home. A lawyer for Aaron C.M. Schwartz, 22, and Petie C.M. Schwartz, 18, argued that they had “no actual contact” with the victim, who recently had a baby, according to the Springfield News-Leader. A judge ordered another hearing for later this month. The Schwartzes’ plea agreement sparked outrage, with the prosecutor saying he didn’t insist on prison time because they would be “eaten alive” behind bars and would receive a “severe” punishment from their community. Protesters gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday, shouting, “We demand justice!”