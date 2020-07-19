Protesters Set Portland Police Association Office on Fire as Cops Declare Riot

Read it at CNN
Police in Portland, Oregon, have declared a lengthy protest over racial inequality and police violence, now more than 50 days, a riot, allowing them to make arrests if the protesters do not leave the occupied area. Oregon authorities sued Customs and Border Protection over the tactics used against protesters by unidentified officers removing protesters and taking them away in unmarked vans. The situation escalated early Sunday morning after the Portland Police Association office was set on fire. “This event has been declared a riot,” Portland police announced on Twitter. “Move to the east now. If you do not move to the east you will be subject to arrest or use of force to include crowd control munitions. Leave the area now.”