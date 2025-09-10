A group has revealed how they managed to score a table inside a swanky seafood restaurant where President Donald Trump dined on Tuesday night.

The organization, Code Pink, has claimed responsibility for protests that took place inside the local restaurant where Trump dined for the first time ever.

The president, flanked by other senior administration officials including Vice President JD Vance, State Secretary Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was greeted inside Joe’s Seafood by protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time,” and ”Stop terrorizing communities all over the world!”

PThe president spoke to reporters before entering the restaurant. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Code Pink, which describes itself as a pacifist feminist organization, claimed responsibility in a press release accompanied by multiple videos taken inside the restaurant that show the group demonstrating in the dining room.

“While Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and others feasted at a steakhouse, we stood our ground and told them the truth,” Code Pink’s DC organizer Olivia DiNucci said in the statement.

In a video posted by Code Pink to social media, DiNucci said, “[Trump and his cabinet members] sat down right next to us, and people were giving them an applause, we were saying, ‘Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time, saying that we need troops out of everywhere.”

Protestors from Code Pink were escorted outside after protesting during Trump's dinner at Joe's Seafood. Win McNamee/Getty Images

”Trump looked us in the eyes, and we made sure he would never dine in peace while communities are under siege,” DiNucci said in the group’s statement.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, DiNucci revealed how the group managed to get inside the restaurant. ”We actually had a reservation, and got it pretty last minute, and went in,” she said.

”We thought it was just going to be Trump, we didn’t know that it was all of his Cabinet, and we didn’t think they would be in such an open room—we thought he’d be in a different area—and we were placed really close to them,” she explained.

While Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and others feasted at a steakhouse, we stood our ground and told them the truth: Free DC. Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time.



Two years into genocide, Gaza is under evacuation orders, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are in… pic.twitter.com/546qb1s1MO — CODEPINK (@codepink) September 10, 2025

Footage posted by an official White House account attempted to portray an overwhelmingly positive reception to Trump’s appearance at the restaurant, writing on X that the president was “greeted with cheers,” avoiding any mention of the protest. In footage obtained by CNN, other diners can be heard booing the protestors. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The outing was seemingly planned in response to a reporter who pointed out that the president had never been seen dining at a D.C. restaurant that wasn’t inside his own hotel.

A reporter began to ask him during a press conference in the Oval Office last week, “You haven’t gone to one (restaurant) in either of your terms that wasn’t–” before they were interrupted by the president.

Trump said, “How do you know? Do you want me to prove you wrong?”

“I think it’s something we could consider doing,” he continued. “Love to do it. I love the White House food, but after a while, I could see going to a nice restaurant. It’s safe.”

.@POTUS is greeted with cheers as he dines in D.C.: "We have a safe city. Enjoy yourselves — you won't be mugged going home. Have a good time, everybody. Don't drink too much." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y0Vv7i6K3N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2025

While DiNucci said she didn’t realize the dinner was Trump’s first in a D.C. restaurant, she explained that, ”For us, it’s the fact that he’s eating food that is grown, picked, transported, by the very same people that his regime is abducting from their neighborhoods and terrorizing, at the same time funding and supporting the forced starvation and genocide of the Palestinian people, the amount that his cabinet has wreaked havoc.”