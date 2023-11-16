CHEAT SHEET
Protesters Urging Ceasefire Shut Down Bay Bridge Amid Biden-Xi Summit
Dozens of protesters shut down westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Thursday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war amid the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the city, SFGATE reported. Protesters held banners urging a ceasefire amid the widespread destruction and loss of life in Gaza—a call that has largely been rejected by Israeli leaders and Western officials who have left the door open to shorter, days-long pauses in fighting in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages. Protests have sprouted up around the city, where President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping met for talks on Wednesday.