Protestor Reveals Why He Spray-Painted ‘USA’ on Trump Tower
The climate protestor who was arrested for vandalizing Trump Tower in New York Wednesday said he did it out of “duty.” Nathaniel Smith, 36, was wearing a “join or die” shirt when he spray-painted “USA” over the presidential seal before kneeling in front of it with a make-shift sign that read “GAME OVER.” He told Newsweek, “I did this because I am an American. It is my duty to stand up for my country, and my Earth, when a government becomes destructive of our right to life.” He is a member of Extinction Rebellion—a non-violent, international climate activist movement—and was taking part in the group’s Earth Day action. “Donald Trump and the regime of private interests he works for—who donate equally to each party—are destructive of your inalienable right to life,” he said. He specified that “all American political parties are equally complicit in inaction,” and electing Democrats wouldn’t solve anything. The environmental activist group also vandalized a Tesla dealership and interrupted a New York City Ballet performance Tuesday.