Protests Erupt in India After Teen Rape Victim Dies

A 19-year-old rape victim—found naked and with her spine broken by her family in India two weeks ago—died on Tuesday, setting off protests by members of her caste. The Guardian reports that police have arrested four suspects who were neighbors of the young woman and who belonged to a higher caste, but protesters believe the authorities did not act swiftly enough because of the victim’s status. “The horrific gang rape and death of this young Dalit woman once again demonstrates the close relationship between sexual violence and India’s discriminatory caste system,” Divya Srinivasan, south Asia consultant for Equality Now, told the newspaper.