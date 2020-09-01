Protests Erupt After Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Shoot Black Man During Bicycle Stop
‘SAY HIS NAME’
Protests erupted in South Los Angeles on Monday night after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black man. The man has not been formally identified. Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters the shooting happened at the end of a chase and after the man allegedly punched one of the deputies in the face. According to the Los Angeles Times, Dean said the two deputies spotted the man riding his bicycle in violation of unspecified vehicle codes. When the deputies attempted to stop him, he dropped the bike and ran, according to Dean, and, when the deputies caught up with him, he allegedly punched one of them. The man then allegedly dropped a bundle of clothing that contained a black handgun. Both deputies then opened fire on him, killing the man. The deputies were not wearing body cameras, according to NBC Los Angeles. Just hours after the shooting, a crowd gathered at the scene chanting “Say his name,” “No justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter.” Then, after midnight, over 100 protesters marched to the sheriff’s station.