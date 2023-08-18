Proud Boy Who Faked Medical Issues Vanishes Ahead of Capitol Riot Sentencing
HOW CONVENIENT
A member of the Proud Boys found guilty of pepper-spraying cops as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 has vanished into thin air days before his sentencing, according to a warrant made public Friday. Prosecutors are seeking up to 14 years behind bars for Christopher Worrell, but his sentencing has now been canceled and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued under seal Tuesday. The Proud Boy was on house arrest in Florida after his release from a D.C. jail in November 2021. A month before his release, Worrell, who has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was found to have “simply invented” medical emergencies that led a judge to hold two top Department of Corrections officials in contempt. In October 2021, Worrell claimed authorities failed to approve a surgery for a broken pinky finger and withheld his cancer medication. Turns out, he didn’t need surgery at all—he apparently just wanted it because he didn’t like how his healed finger looked—and the DOJ found little evidence of mistreatment. Worrell’s attorney declined to comment to the Associated Press about his disappearance.