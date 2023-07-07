Jan. 6 Rioter Gets Five Years for Pepper Spraying Police
LOCKED UP
A Florida man believed to have ties to the Proud Boys was sentenced on Friday to five years for pepper spraying police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barry Ramey, who was convicted of assault in federal court, allegedly joined a group of Proud Boys on the morning of the insurrection and sprayed two officers, allowing the rioters to push through police toward the Capitol steps, according to prosecutors. His attorney, however, has denied any membership to the far-right extremist group and claimed he wasn’t part of plans for the coup. Prosecutors also allege Ramey called an FBI agent before his arrest in April 2022 and threatened them by relaying the agent’s home address over the phone. Ramey has been in police custody since his arrest.