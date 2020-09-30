CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Proud Boy Member Arrested for Pointing Gun at Portland Protesters

    STAND BY

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Thomas Patterson/AFP via Getty

    A member of the far-right hate group, the Proud Boys, who pointed a gun at protestors in Portland last month, has been arrested on multiple charges of assault, illegal use of weapons, and pointing a firearm at people, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. Alan James Swinney, 50, was allegedly part of a group of far-right protestors who used weapons to attack counter-protestors at a demonstration on August 22. Police say that there was no police intervention due to staffing shortages on the day of the protest. Videos and photographs showed Swinney pointing a revolver gun at a crowd. His arrest came a day after President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists during the first election debate, instead telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

    Read it at Oregon Public Broadcasting