Proud Boy Member Arrested for Pointing Gun at Portland Protesters
STAND BY
A member of the far-right hate group, the Proud Boys, who pointed a gun at protestors in Portland last month, has been arrested on multiple charges of assault, illegal use of weapons, and pointing a firearm at people, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. Alan James Swinney, 50, was allegedly part of a group of far-right protestors who used weapons to attack counter-protestors at a demonstration on August 22. Police say that there was no police intervention due to staffing shortages on the day of the protest. Videos and photographs showed Swinney pointing a revolver gun at a crowd. His arrest came a day after President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists during the first election debate, instead telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”