Proud Boys Are at War With Their Female Extremist Wing

When Donald Trump tweeted out an invitation to his followers to join a mass protest on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.—“Be there, will be wild!”— many took it as a direct order. However, ahead of the demonstration, timed to take place at the Capitol to stop the Senate from certifying the election results, internal tensions threaten to undermine some far-right groups’ plans.

In particular, trouble—in the form of a brewing gender war—has stricken the notorious Proud Boys on the social network app Telegram, heightening tensions in the chauvinist gang that has become synonymous with political violence in the U.S.

On Dec. 21, a former MMA fighter named Tara LaRosa—who has marched with the Proud Boys and the far right around the country, including recently in D.C.—established a transphobic Telegram channel called Proud Girls USA. That same day, the ProudBoysUSA channel snubbed her, declaring that “Proud Girls” was a “ridiculous” idea. “Don’t ride our coattails,” they groused. “Want to support us? Get married, have babies, and take care of your family.”