Gavin McInnes Interviews Kanye in New Show to Talk Rapper ‘Off the Ledge’
‘INTELLECTUAL DITCH’
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes has interviewed controversial rapper Kanye West, launching a series where he claims to be on a mission to save Ye from becoming an antisemite. A trailer for the series, Saving Ye, which was released Monday night and promotes a “raw” and “honest” conversation with the rapper, says McInnes flew to LA two days after Ye’s comments on Alex Jones’ conspiracy program, InfoWars, that he admired Hitler. McInnes made the trip “to talk him off the ledge,” the promo states. Ye appears with his face entirely covered in a black hood, alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In a sneak peek of the first episode, McInnes claims Jews are not the problem, but in fact “liberal elites of all races” including Kamala Harris and Barack Obama; the latter who “started this whole mess, we weren’t really into racism before this whole thing came along,” McInnes claims. He says Ye is simply in a “rut” and his antisemitic attitude is a “dead end” and “intellectual ditch.” In the 5-minute preview, West says his antisemitic views are “awesome for a presidential campaign” and claims Hitler’s reputation was “made by Jewish people.” He then claimed abortion was the current “holocaust that we’re dealing with now.”