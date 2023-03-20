Proud Boys Get Unwelcome Reception at NYC Drag Queen Story Hour
‘GO HOME!’
Some members of the far-right Proud Boys tried to crash a drag queen story hour in Greenwich Village on Sunday afternoon—and did not receive a warm reception. Nearly 200 participants showed up for the event hosted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading to some clashes between protesters outside. Proud Boys showed up in Trump attire and flags, attempting to disrupt the celebration, and New Yorkers made a lot of noise to shut down their efforts. In a video that went viral on social media, counter-protesters can be heard shouting for the Proud Boys to “go home!” “Proud Boys are not welcome in New York!” counter-protesters yelled. One Proud Boy, his face visibly bloody, looks into the camera and says, “I came here to help, not to get the shit beaten out of me!” According to the New York Post, an “anti-drag story protester [was] arrested for assaulting a pro-drag agitator.”