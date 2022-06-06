Proud Boys Leader Hit With Seditious Conspiracy Charge for Jan. 6 Riot
HEAT IS ON
The Department of Justice on Monday charged Enrique Tarrio with seditious conspiracy in a new superseding indictment alleging the Proud Boys national chairman helped organize a wide-ranging plot to block the certification of then-President-Elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Tarrio, 38, was not present at the Capitol when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the building, but planned and choreographed the far-right gang’s movements that day from Baltimore, according to prosecutors. Four other Proud Boys were also hit Monday with seditious conspiracy charges, including Ethan Nordean, 31; Joseph Biggs, 38; Dominic Pezzola of New York, 44; and Zachary Rehl, 37. They all now face a total of nine charges each, except for Pezzola, who faces an additional robbery charge.